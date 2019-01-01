QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
24K/20.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
23.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
113M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Midnight Sun Mining Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. It focuses on the exploration and discovery of copper deposits in the prolific Zambian-Congo Copperbelt. The company mineral exploration in Zambia is located directly adjacent to the largest copper mine in Africa - First Quantum Minerals' Kansanshi copper/gold mine.

Analyst Ratings

Midnight Sun Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Midnight Sun Mining (MDNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Midnight Sun Mining (OTCQB: MDNGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Midnight Sun Mining's (MDNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Midnight Sun Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Midnight Sun Mining (MDNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Midnight Sun Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Midnight Sun Mining (MDNGF)?

A

The stock price for Midnight Sun Mining (OTCQB: MDNGF) is $0.2105 last updated Today at 3:00:30 PM.

Q

Does Midnight Sun Mining (MDNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Midnight Sun Mining.

Q

When is Midnight Sun Mining (OTCQB:MDNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Midnight Sun Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Midnight Sun Mining (MDNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Midnight Sun Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Midnight Sun Mining (MDNGF) operate in?

A

Midnight Sun Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.