Mediobanca is an Italian banking group that was founded as a pure investment bank. It has three operating units: corporate and investment banking, consumer finance, and wealth management. Historically, Mediobanca had a significant portfolio of equity investments in some of its clients. After a period of aggressively selling assets in its principal investments division, its stake in Italy's leading insurer, Generali, now makes by far the bulk of Mediobanca's principal investments portfolio.