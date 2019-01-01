QQQ
Mediobanca is an Italian banking group that was founded as a pure investment bank. It has three operating units: corporate and investment banking, consumer finance, and wealth management. Historically, Mediobanca had a significant portfolio of equity investments in some of its clients. After a period of aggressively selling assets in its principal investments division, its stake in Italy's leading insurer, Generali, now makes by far the bulk of Mediobanca's principal investments portfolio.

Mediobanca Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mediobanca (MDIBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mediobanca's (MDIBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mediobanca.

Q

What is the target price for Mediobanca (MDIBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mediobanca

Q

Current Stock Price for Mediobanca (MDIBF)?

A

The stock price for Mediobanca (OTCPK: MDIBF) is $11.8 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:46:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mediobanca (MDIBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mediobanca.

Q

When is Mediobanca (OTCPK:MDIBF) reporting earnings?

A

Mediobanca does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mediobanca (MDIBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mediobanca.

Q

What sector and industry does Mediobanca (MDIBF) operate in?

A

Mediobanca is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.