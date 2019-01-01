QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.1K
Div / Yield
0.12/3.55%
52 Wk
3.09 - 4.11
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
101.2
Open
-
P/E
29.56
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Meridian is New Zealand's largest electricity generator, operating hydro stations and wind farms in New Zealand. Nearly 90% of its electricity is generated from low-cost hydro power plants, with wind making up the rest. The company's main competitors are vertically integrated firms, such as Mercury NZ, Genesis Energy, Contact Energy, and Trustpower.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Meridian Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meridian Energy (MDDNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meridian Energy (OTCGM: MDDNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meridian Energy's (MDDNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meridian Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Meridian Energy (MDDNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meridian Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Meridian Energy (MDDNF)?

A

The stock price for Meridian Energy (OTCGM: MDDNF) is $3.326665 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:15:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meridian Energy (MDDNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meridian Energy.

Q

When is Meridian Energy (OTCGM:MDDNF) reporting earnings?

A

Meridian Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meridian Energy (MDDNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meridian Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Meridian Energy (MDDNF) operate in?

A

Meridian Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.