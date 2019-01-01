(MDCA), Quotes and News Summary

MDC Partners Inc is a marketing company. Its core activities involve direct marketing, mobile marketing, market research, data analytics, design and branding, social media communications, and e-commerce. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Networks, Media & Data Network, and All Other. The company derives the majority of its revenue from The Integrated Networks segment, which provides a range of services for their clients, primarily including strategy, creative and production for advertising campaigns across a variety of platforms (print, digital, social media, television broadcast) as well as public relations and communications services, experiential, social media and influencer marketing. Its geographical segments include United States, Canada, and others.