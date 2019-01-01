ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(MDCA)
15 minutes delayed

(MDCA), Quotes and News Summary

MDCA

Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 1:45PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 3:46PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 3:49PM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 8:07AM
MDC Partners Inc is a marketing company. Its core activities involve direct marketing, mobile marketing, market research, data analytics, design and branding, social media communications, and e-commerce. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Networks, Media & Data Network, and All Other. The company derives the majority of its revenue from The Integrated Networks segment, which provides a range of services for their clients, primarily including strategy, creative and production for advertising campaigns across a variety of platforms (print, digital, social media, television broadcast) as well as public relations and communications services, experiential, social media and influencer marketing. Its geographical segments include United States, Canada, and others.
Read More

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target