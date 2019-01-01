QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/66.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
9.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medibio Ltd is a medical technology company. The principal activity of the company is conducting clinical research, product development, and early-stage commercialisation of mental health technology using objective biomarkers to assist in the screening, diagnosing monitoring, and management of depression and other mental health conditions. It primarily serves both consumer and healthcare provider markets. In addition, the company offers various psychological services to customers in Australia. The company operates in two geographical markets, being Australia and the United States. The company has one operating segment, being the research, development, and commercialization of its Software as a Service product.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medibio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medibio (MDBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medibio (OTCPK: MDBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medibio's (MDBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medibio.

Q

What is the target price for Medibio (MDBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medibio

Q

Current Stock Price for Medibio (MDBIF)?

A

The stock price for Medibio (OTCPK: MDBIF) is $0.0043 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:03:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medibio (MDBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medibio.

Q

When is Medibio (OTCPK:MDBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Medibio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medibio (MDBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medibio.

Q

What sector and industry does Medibio (MDBIF) operate in?

A

Medibio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.