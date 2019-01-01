Medibio Ltd is a medical technology company. The principal activity of the company is conducting clinical research, product development, and early-stage commercialisation of mental health technology using objective biomarkers to assist in the screening, diagnosing monitoring, and management of depression and other mental health conditions. It primarily serves both consumer and healthcare provider markets. In addition, the company offers various psychological services to customers in Australia. The company operates in two geographical markets, being Australia and the United States. The company has one operating segment, being the research, development, and commercialization of its Software as a Service product.