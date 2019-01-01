QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.09/2.24%
52 Wk
4.14 - 5.48
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
36.42
Open
-
P/E
20.18
Shares
285.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is a U.K.-based company that manufactures a wide array of specialized and high-specification materials. The company's product line includes high-temperature insulation products used to reduce energy consumption, electrical carbon, linear and rotary transfer systems used for transferring electrical energy in motor and generator applications, seals and bearings, ceramic cores, piezoelectric sensors and transducers, crucibles, and others. The company's customers come from sectors including healthcare, petrochemical, transportation, electronics, energy, security and defense, and other industrial applications. Morgan Advanced Materials has a global presence, with North America and Europe being the two largest markets for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Morgan Advanced Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCPK: MCRUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morgan Advanced Materials's (MCRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morgan Advanced Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Morgan Advanced Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)?

A

The stock price for Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCPK: MCRUF) is $4.14 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:25:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Q

When is Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCPK:MCRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Morgan Advanced Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morgan Advanced Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF) operate in?

A

Morgan Advanced Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.