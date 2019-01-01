QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mercia Asset Management PLC is a specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs. The company provides capital across its four asset classes of proprietary balance sheet capital, venture capital, private equity, and debt. The company initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management then, over time, provides further funding to the companies by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its balance sheet. It has more than eight offices in the UK region, approx. 20 university partnerships and extensive personal networks, providing it with access to high-quality deal flow.

Mercia Asset Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercia Asset Management (MCIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercia Asset Management (OTCPK: MCIAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mercia Asset Management's (MCIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercia Asset Management.

Q

What is the target price for Mercia Asset Management (MCIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercia Asset Management

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercia Asset Management (MCIAF)?

A

The stock price for Mercia Asset Management (OTCPK: MCIAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercia Asset Management (MCIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercia Asset Management.

Q

When is Mercia Asset Management (OTCPK:MCIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Mercia Asset Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercia Asset Management (MCIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercia Asset Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercia Asset Management (MCIAF) operate in?

A

Mercia Asset Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.