Mercia Asset Management PLC is a specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs. The company provides capital across its four asset classes of proprietary balance sheet capital, venture capital, private equity, and debt. The company initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management then, over time, provides further funding to the companies by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its balance sheet. It has more than eight offices in the UK region, approx. 20 university partnerships and extensive personal networks, providing it with access to high-quality deal flow.