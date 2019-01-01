|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Membership Collective’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting MCG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.39% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) is $7.86 last updated Today at 3:08:51 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Membership Collective.
Membership Collective’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Membership Collective.
Membership Collective is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.