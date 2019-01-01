QQQ
Range
7.67 - 7.85
Vol / Avg.
21.2K/316.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.8 - 14.87
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.78
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
202.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Membership Collective Group Inc is a membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse group of members from across the world. The members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Membership Collective Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Membership Collective (MCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Membership Collective's (MCG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Membership Collective (MCG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting MCG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.39% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Membership Collective (MCG)?

A

The stock price for Membership Collective (NYSE: MCG) is $7.86 last updated Today at 3:08:51 PM.

Q

Does Membership Collective (MCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Membership Collective.

Q

When is Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) reporting earnings?

A

Membership Collective’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Membership Collective (MCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Membership Collective.

Q

What sector and industry does Membership Collective (MCG) operate in?

A

Membership Collective is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.