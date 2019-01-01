Monarch Cement Co is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of portland cement. The company's subsidiaries together are engaged in the ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials business. Ready-mixed concrete is manufactured by combining aggregates with portland cement, water and chemical admixtures in batch plants. It is then loaded into mixer trucks and mixed in transit to the construction site where it is delivered to the contractor. The company groups its operations into two lines of business: Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business, of which key revenue is derived from the Cement business segment.