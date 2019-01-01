QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.4K
Div / Yield
2.2/2.04%
52 Wk
77.5 - 135
Mkt Cap
417M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.69
Shares
3.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Monarch Cement Co is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of portland cement. The company's subsidiaries together are engaged in the ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials business. Ready-mixed concrete is manufactured by combining aggregates with portland cement, water and chemical admixtures in batch plants. It is then loaded into mixer trucks and mixed in transit to the construction site where it is delivered to the contractor. The company groups its operations into two lines of business: Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business, of which key revenue is derived from the Cement business segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Monarch Cement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monarch Cement (MCEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monarch Cement (OTCPK: MCEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monarch Cement's (MCEM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Monarch Cement.

Q

What is the target price for Monarch Cement (MCEM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Monarch Cement

Q

Current Stock Price for Monarch Cement (MCEM)?

A

The stock price for Monarch Cement (OTCPK: MCEM) is $108 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:37:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Monarch Cement (MCEM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2015.

Q

When is Monarch Cement (OTCPK:MCEM) reporting earnings?

A

Monarch Cement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Monarch Cement (MCEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monarch Cement.

Q

What sector and industry does Monarch Cement (MCEM) operate in?

A

Monarch Cement is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.