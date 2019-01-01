QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Millennium Bankshares Corp is a bank holding company. The Company through its bank holding provides commercial, retail and consumer banking services to meet the needs of businesses and consumers in the communities it serves.

Millennium Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Millennium Bankshares (MBVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Millennium Bankshares (OTCEM: MBVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Millennium Bankshares's (MBVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Millennium Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Millennium Bankshares (MBVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Millennium Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Millennium Bankshares (MBVA)?

A

The stock price for Millennium Bankshares (OTCEM: MBVA) is $0.11 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 17:02:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Millennium Bankshares (MBVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 3, 2007 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2007.

Q

When is Millennium Bankshares (OTCEM:MBVA) reporting earnings?

A

Millennium Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Millennium Bankshares (MBVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Millennium Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Millennium Bankshares (MBVA) operate in?

A

Millennium Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.