FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (ARCA: MBSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund's (MBSD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD)?

A

The stock price for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (ARCA: MBSD) is $22.5108 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:53:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (ARCA:MBSD) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) operate in?

A

FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.