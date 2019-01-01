QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/110.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.34
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
156.4M
Outstanding
Mobilum Technologies Inc is a fintech company that builds powerful yet simple integrations for small and large businesses to accept payments and manage their cryptocurrency businesses online.

Analyst Ratings

Mobilum Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mobilum Technologies (MBLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mobilum Technologies (OTCPK: MBLMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mobilum Technologies's (MBLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mobilum Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Mobilum Technologies (MBLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mobilum Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Mobilum Technologies (MBLMF)?

A

The stock price for Mobilum Technologies (OTCPK: MBLMF) is $0.1116 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Mobilum Technologies (MBLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobilum Technologies.

Q

When is Mobilum Technologies (OTCPK:MBLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Mobilum Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mobilum Technologies (MBLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mobilum Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Mobilum Technologies (MBLMF) operate in?

A

Mobilum Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.