Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd is involved in the business of Power transmission belts and related products, Conveyor belts and systems and related products, Engineering plastics, Engineering structural foam, Waterproofing and Watershielding sheet, Metal nanoparticle related products. Its products include automobile and motorcycle transmission belts, general industrial transmission belts, pulleys, conveyer belts, systems, engineering plastic materials and processed products, waterproofing materials for construction etc.