Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals. The company organizes itself into four primary segments based on product type. The natural gas chemicals segment, which generates the most revenue of the segments, sells methanol, ammonia, and other chemicals produced from natural gas that are used to make fertilizers, plastics, and coatings. The specialty chemicals segment sells chemicals used to produce semiconductors, liquid crystals for televisions and monitors, and resins used to make plastic products. The aromatic chemicals segment sells terephthalic acid used to produce plastic bottles. The information and advanced materials segment sells copper laminates and oxygen absorbers.