Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.64/3.89%
52 Wk
16.56 - 17.44
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
14.74
Open
-
P/E
8.03
EPS
53.66
Shares
208M
Outstanding
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals. The company organizes itself into four primary segments based on product type. The natural gas chemicals segment, which generates the most revenue of the segments, sells methanol, ammonia, and other chemicals produced from natural gas that are used to make fertilizers, plastics, and coatings. The specialty chemicals segment sells chemicals used to produce semiconductors, liquid crystals for televisions and monitors, and resins used to make plastic products. The aromatic chemicals segment sells terephthalic acid used to produce plastic bottles. The information and advanced materials segment sells copper laminates and oxygen absorbers.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (OTCPK: MBGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Gas Chemical's (MBGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (OTCPK: MBGCF) is $16.558 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:23:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (OTCPK:MBGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MBGCF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.