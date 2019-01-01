QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MabCure Inc is engaged in the international marketing and distribution of solar panels and related battery storage.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MabCure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MabCure (MBCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MabCure (OTCPK: MBCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MabCure's (MBCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MabCure.

Q

What is the target price for MabCure (MBCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MabCure

Q

Current Stock Price for MabCure (MBCI)?

A

The stock price for MabCure (OTCPK: MBCI) is $0.0065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:46:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MabCure (MBCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MabCure.

Q

When is MabCure (OTCPK:MBCI) reporting earnings?

A

MabCure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MabCure (MBCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MabCure.

Q

What sector and industry does MabCure (MBCI) operate in?

A

MabCure is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.