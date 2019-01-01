CIBT Education Group Inc is an education service and academic real-estate company with 46 locations. Its education subsidiaries, including Sprott Shaw College, service 11,000 students annually. GEC is a subsidiary that develops student-centric apartments and education super-centres. GEC provides housing-services to 72 schools with students from 77 countries. Further, GEC's real estate portfolio, include operating assets and development budget, exceeding CAD 1.5 billion.