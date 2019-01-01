QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
34M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
69.3M
Outstanding
CIBT Education Group Inc is an education service and academic real-estate company with 46 locations. Its education subsidiaries, including Sprott Shaw College, service 11,000 students annually. GEC is a subsidiary that develops student-centric apartments and education super-centres. GEC provides housing-services to 72 schools with students from 77 countries. Further, GEC's real estate portfolio, include operating assets and development budget, exceeding CAD 1.5 billion.

CIBT Education Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIBT Education Group (OTCQX: MBAIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CIBT Education Group's (MBAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIBT Education Group.

Q

What is the target price for CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIBT Education Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)?

A

The stock price for CIBT Education Group (OTCQX: MBAIF) is $0.49 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:23:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CIBT Education Group.

Q

When is CIBT Education Group (OTCQX:MBAIF) reporting earnings?

A

CIBT Education Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIBT Education Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) operate in?

A

CIBT Education Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.