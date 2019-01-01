Marui Group Co Ltd operates group companies engaged in retail business and fintech business. It operates through two segments namely Retailing and Fintech. The Retailing segment engages in the management of commercial property rental, retailing operations of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, apparel distribution, and management of buildings and other facilities. The FinTech segment engages in the credit card services, consumer loans, and the rent guarantee businesses; IT systems; and real estate rental.