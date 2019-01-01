QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.53 - 20.01
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
19.72
Shares
203.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Marui Group Co Ltd operates group companies engaged in retail business and fintech business. It operates through two segments namely Retailing and Fintech. The Retailing segment engages in the management of commercial property rental, retailing operations of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, apparel distribution, and management of buildings and other facilities. The FinTech segment engages in the credit card services, consumer loans, and the rent guarantee businesses; IT systems; and real estate rental.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marui Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marui Group (MAURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marui Group (OTCPK: MAURF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marui Group's (MAURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marui Group.

Q

What is the target price for Marui Group (MAURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marui Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Marui Group (MAURF)?

A

The stock price for Marui Group (OTCPK: MAURF) is $19.1 last updated Mon Mar 01 2021 17:07:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marui Group (MAURF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 28, 2002.

Q

When is Marui Group (OTCPK:MAURF) reporting earnings?

A

Marui Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marui Group (MAURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marui Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Marui Group (MAURF) operate in?

A

Marui Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.