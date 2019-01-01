QQQ
MCAN Mortgage Corp is a mortgage investment company whose objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans), as well as other types of loans and investments, real estate and securitization investments. The company derives most of its revenues from mortgage income and equity income.


MCAN Mortgage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MCAN Mortgage (MAMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MCAN Mortgage (OTCPK: MAMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MCAN Mortgage's (MAMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MCAN Mortgage.

Q

What is the target price for MCAN Mortgage (MAMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MCAN Mortgage

Q

Current Stock Price for MCAN Mortgage (MAMTF)?

A

The stock price for MCAN Mortgage (OTCPK: MAMTF) is $14.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:29:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MCAN Mortgage (MAMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MCAN Mortgage.

Q

When is MCAN Mortgage (OTCPK:MAMTF) reporting earnings?

A

MCAN Mortgage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MCAN Mortgage (MAMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MCAN Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does MCAN Mortgage (MAMTF) operate in?

A

MCAN Mortgage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.