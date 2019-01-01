|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Makara Mining (OTCPK: MAKAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Makara Mining.
There is no analysis for Makara Mining
The stock price for Makara Mining (OTCPK: MAKAF) is $0.0524 last updated Today at 2:30:17 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Makara Mining.
Makara Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Makara Mining.
Makara Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.