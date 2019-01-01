QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
51K/30.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
37.3M
Outstanding
Makara Mining Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada. Its projects include Rude Creek Property, Win Property, Idaho Property, and Davis & Paradise Properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Makara Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Makara Mining (MAKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Makara Mining (OTCPK: MAKAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Makara Mining's (MAKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Makara Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Makara Mining (MAKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Makara Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Makara Mining (MAKAF)?

A

The stock price for Makara Mining (OTCPK: MAKAF) is $0.0524 last updated Today at 2:30:17 PM.

Q

Does Makara Mining (MAKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Makara Mining.

Q

When is Makara Mining (OTCPK:MAKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Makara Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Makara Mining (MAKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Makara Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Makara Mining (MAKAF) operate in?

A

Makara Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.