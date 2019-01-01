QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/40.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
328.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
33.9M
Outstanding
Levere Holdings Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Levere Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Levere Holdings (LVRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Levere Holdings (NASDAQ: LVRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Levere Holdings's (LVRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Levere Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Levere Holdings (LVRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Levere Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Levere Holdings (LVRA)?

A

The stock price for Levere Holdings (NASDAQ: LVRA) is $9.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:49:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Levere Holdings (LVRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Levere Holdings.

Q

When is Levere Holdings (NASDAQ:LVRA) reporting earnings?

A

Levere Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Levere Holdings (LVRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Levere Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Levere Holdings (LVRA) operate in?

A

Levere Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.