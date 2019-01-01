QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Living Cell Technologies Ltd is an Australasian biotechnology company improving the wellbeing of people with serious diseases by discovering, developing, and commercializing regenerative treatments that restore function using naturally occurring cells. Its lead product, NTCELL, is an alginate coated capsule containing clusters of neonatal porcine choroid plexus cells. It also offers LP-003 Anti-obesity Drug and LC-002 migraine treatment.

Living Cell Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Living Cell Technologies (LVCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Living Cell Technologies (OTCPK: LVCLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Living Cell Technologies's (LVCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Living Cell Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Living Cell Technologies (LVCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Living Cell Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Living Cell Technologies (LVCLF)?

A

The stock price for Living Cell Technologies (OTCPK: LVCLF) is $0.0041 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:09:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Living Cell Technologies (LVCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Living Cell Technologies.

Q

When is Living Cell Technologies (OTCPK:LVCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Living Cell Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Living Cell Technologies (LVCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Living Cell Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Living Cell Technologies (LVCLF) operate in?

A

Living Cell Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.