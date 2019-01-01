QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Luby's Inc is a multi-branded company that owns and operates restaurants in the United States. Its operating segments are Company-owned restaurants, which generate majority revenue; franchise operations; and Culinary Contract Services. The company-owned restaurant's segment consists of brands including Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise with a couple of non-core restaurant locations under other brand names. It only offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. Franchises are sold in markets where expansion is deemed advantageous to the development of the Fuddruckers concept and system of restaurants. The CCS operation, branded as Luby's Culinary Contract Services, consists of a business line servicing healthcare and corporate dining clients.

Luby's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luby's (LUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luby's (NYSE: LUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luby's's (LUB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Luby's (LUB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luby's

Q

Current Stock Price for Luby's (LUB)?

A

The stock price for Luby's (NYSE: LUB) is $2.8098 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luby's (LUB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2000 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2000.

Q

When is Luby's (NYSE:LUB) reporting earnings?

A

Luby's's $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Luby's (LUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luby's.

Q

What sector and industry does Luby's (LUB) operate in?

A

Luby's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.