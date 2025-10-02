Lithium Corp Rockets 290% After Rare Earth Discovery—Could It Be Trump's Next Mineral Gambit?

Lithium Corp (OTCPK: LTUM), a micro-cap explorer worth just $5 million, just made the kind of discovery that turns heads in Washington. The company announced enriched deposits of neodymium, dysprosium, and other rare earth elements at its fluorspar project in British Columbia — sending shares up a staggering 290% in a single session on Thursday (as of 1:30 PM ET).

Track LTUM stock here.

From Tiny Explorer To Strategic Speculation

The timing is uncanny. Just months after the Trump administration pumped $650 million into Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to secure U.S. critical mineral supply chains, investors are speculating which junior miner could be next.

Read Also: Trump’s Mineral Gambit After Lithium Americas—These Names Could Be Next

Lithium Corp's new find — spanning more than 5,700 acres of claims — thrusts it into the conversation. Management has already realigned claim blocks to maximize coverage and is eyeing nearby geologically similar zones, with fieldwork underway to pinpoint bedrock sources.

Neodymium and dysprosium aren't just scientific curiosities — they're essential for high-performance EV motors and defense applications.

With the U.S. Department of Defense already backing Mp Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) to strengthen the rare earth magnet supply chain, even a micro-cap like LTUM could end up on policymakers' radar.

A Market Hungry For Critical Minerals

Beyond speculation, the discovery highlights just how starved markets are for new supply stories. For a company this small, its relatively strong cash position compared to debt is notable, giving it at least some breathing room to advance exploration without heavy dilution.

Still, the road from exploration to production is long and uncertain — but that hasn't stopped traders from betting on LTUM as a possible "next LAC."

Investor Takeaway

Lithium Corp's 290% surge shows how fast sentiment can flip when junior explorers tap into the critical minerals narrative. With Trump's administration prioritizing domestic supply security, and Washington already writing big checks, LTUM just positioned itself as a speculative "what if" play in America's mineral gambit.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Shutterstock