There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Lithium Technology Corp designs and manufactures rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and cells. The company's primary customers are in the military, transportation, and stationary power markets. Some applications of the company's products include: power supplies for non-nuclear submarines, windmills, and military hybrid electric vehicles. The company's GAIA product line includes cells and batteries with capacities ranging from 10 to 100,000 times greater than a standard laptop battery.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lithium Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium Technology (LTHUQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium Technology (OTCEM: LTHUQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lithium Technology's (LTHUQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium Technology (LTHUQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithium Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium Technology (LTHUQ)?

A

The stock price for Lithium Technology (OTCEM: LTHUQ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:36:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithium Technology (LTHUQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium Technology.

Q

When is Lithium Technology (OTCEM:LTHUQ) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithium Technology (LTHUQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium Technology (LTHUQ) operate in?

A

Lithium Technology is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.