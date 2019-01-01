QQQ
Lasertec Corp is a Japan based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing the semiconductor related equipment, energy and environment related equipment, FPD related equipment and laser microscopes.

Lasertec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lasertec (LSRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lasertec (OTCPK: LSRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lasertec's (LSRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lasertec.

Q

What is the target price for Lasertec (LSRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lasertec

Q

Current Stock Price for Lasertec (LSRCF)?

A

The stock price for Lasertec (OTCPK: LSRCF) is $180 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:47:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lasertec (LSRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lasertec.

Q

When is Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Lasertec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lasertec (LSRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lasertec.

Q

What sector and industry does Lasertec (LSRCF) operate in?

A

Lasertec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.