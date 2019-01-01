QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/84.1K
Div / Yield
0.13/14.31%
52 Wk
0.85 - 1.62
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
36.14
Open
-
P/E
2.37
Shares
5.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Logan Property Holdings is a general real estate investment company. The company operates multiple segments, including property development, property leasing, and construction contracts. The vast majority of revenue is generated by its property development segment, followed by construction contracts. The development business is focused on the development of residential properties and retail shops, while its construction operations are focused on office properties and residential buildings. Logan generates all of its revenue in Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Logan Property Hldgs Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logan Property Hldgs Co (LPHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logan Property Hldgs Co (OTCGM: LPHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Logan Property Hldgs Co's (LPHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logan Property Hldgs Co.

Q

What is the target price for Logan Property Hldgs Co (LPHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logan Property Hldgs Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Logan Property Hldgs Co (LPHHF)?

A

The stock price for Logan Property Hldgs Co (OTCGM: LPHHF) is $0.879052 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 19:12:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logan Property Hldgs Co (LPHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logan Property Hldgs Co.

Q

When is Logan Property Hldgs Co (OTCGM:LPHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Logan Property Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logan Property Hldgs Co (LPHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logan Property Hldgs Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Logan Property Hldgs Co (LPHHF) operate in?

A

Logan Property Hldgs Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.