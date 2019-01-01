Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-2.040
Quarterly Revenue
$52.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$52.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Spark Networks using advanced sorting and filters.
Spark Networks Questions & Answers
When is Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) reporting earnings?
Spark Networks (LOV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Spark Networks’s (NASDAQ:LOV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.6M, which beat the estimate of $6.5M.
