|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CarLotz’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) was reported by Barrington Research on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LOTZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is $1.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CarLotz.
CarLotz’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CarLotz.
CarLotz is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.