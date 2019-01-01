QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
CarLotz Inc is engaged in used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business. The company operates a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling.

CarLotz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CarLotz (LOTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CarLotz's (LOTZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CarLotz (LOTZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) was reported by Barrington Research on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LOTZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CarLotz (LOTZ)?

A

The stock price for CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is $1.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CarLotz (LOTZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CarLotz.

Q

When is CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) reporting earnings?

A

CarLotz’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is CarLotz (LOTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CarLotz.

Q

What sector and industry does CarLotz (LOTZ) operate in?

A

CarLotz is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.