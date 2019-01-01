Lotus Bakeries NV produces and sells snacks under a range of brands. Under the Peijnenburg and Snelle Jelle brands, the company supplies gingerbread in Netherlands. With the Nakd, Trek, Bear, and Urban Fruit brands, the company offers snacks made from natural ingredients and no added sugar. Lotus Bakeries primarily operates in Belgium, with production facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden, and a number of sales units in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. The company's product portfolio is divided into six product lines: the caramelized biscuits line, the waffles and galettes line, the cake specialties line, the gingerbread line, the pepparkakor biscuits line, and the Dinosaurs biscuits line. Lotus Bakeries distributes its products through retail, catering, and food services.