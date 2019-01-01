QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.93/3.25%
52 Wk
25.2 - 33.81
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
101.86
Open
-
P/E
23.65
EPS
3.96
Shares
73.8M
Outstanding
Loomis AB is a Sweden-based company primarily engaged in cash handling services, which include cash in transit, or CIT, and cash management services, or CMS. CIT involves transporting cash to and from stores, banks and ATMs. CMS involves moving cash from customers to Loomis' cash centers where Loomis counts and packages bills and coins with quality assurance. CMS also involves cash flow analyzing, forecasting and reporting, as well as other customized solutions. Besides CIT and CMS, Loomis also provides cross-border transportation services and general cargo services. CIT and CMS together account for the majority of Loomis' revenue. Loomis' customers include central banks, commercial banks, retailers, the public sector, etc. Loomis generates the majority of revenue from Europe and the U.S.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Loomis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loomis (LOIMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loomis (OTCPK: LOIMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Loomis's (LOIMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Loomis.

Q

What is the target price for Loomis (LOIMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Loomis

Q

Current Stock Price for Loomis (LOIMF)?

A

The stock price for Loomis (OTCPK: LOIMF) is $28.61 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:19:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Loomis (LOIMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loomis.

Q

When is Loomis (OTCPK:LOIMF) reporting earnings?

A

Loomis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Loomis (LOIMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loomis.

Q

What sector and industry does Loomis (LOIMF) operate in?

A

Loomis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.