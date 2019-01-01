Lithium Australia NL is engaged in the acquisition, mineral exploration, and process development, for the extraction and recovery of lithium. It has developed disruptive extraction technologies including its proprietary SiLeach process. The company's project includes Lake Johnston, Kangaroo Island, Ravensthorpe, Greenbushes, Cobalark, Cape York, Gascoyne, Stanifer, Pilbara, Cape York, Bynoe, and Youanmi project.