Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
86.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Lithium Australia NL is engaged in the acquisition, mineral exploration, and process development, for the extraction and recovery of lithium. It has developed disruptive extraction technologies including its proprietary SiLeach process. The company's project includes Lake Johnston, Kangaroo Island, Ravensthorpe, Greenbushes, Cobalark, Cape York, Gascoyne, Stanifer, Pilbara, Cape York, Bynoe, and Youanmi project.

Lithium Australia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium Australia (LMMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium Australia (OTCPK: LMMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lithium Australia's (LMMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium Australia.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium Australia (LMMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithium Australia

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium Australia (LMMFF)?

A

The stock price for Lithium Australia (OTCPK: LMMFF) is $0.08362 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:53:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithium Australia (LMMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium Australia.

Q

When is Lithium Australia (OTCPK:LMMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium Australia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithium Australia (LMMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium Australia.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium Australia (LMMFF) operate in?

A

Lithium Australia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.