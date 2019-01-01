QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3K
Div / Yield
0.23/1.61%
52 Wk
13.2 - 19.38
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
30.92
Open
-
P/E
21.65
EPS
28.25
Shares
290.7M
Outstanding
Lion Corp is a Japanese household and personal products manufacturer. Its operations are the manufacture and sale of soaps, cleansers, toothpastes, toothbrushes, hair-care products, skin-care products, cooking-related products, and pharmaceuticals. Lion also exports its products to overseas affiliates. The business is divided into the consumer products business, the overseas business, the industrial products business, and others. The major overseas markets are Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Malaysia.

Analyst Ratings

Lion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lion (LIOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lion (OTCPK: LIOPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lion's (LIOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lion.

Q

What is the target price for Lion (LIOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lion

Q

Current Stock Price for Lion (LIOPF)?

A

The stock price for Lion (OTCPK: LIOPF) is $13.99 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:46:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lion (LIOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lion.

Q

When is Lion (OTCPK:LIOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Lion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lion (LIOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lion.

Q

What sector and industry does Lion (LIOPF) operate in?

A

Lion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.