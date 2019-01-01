QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
LIG Assets Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in digital media and advertising. It is also into the development of residential homes under the LIGA brand. The company earns revenue from its subsidiaries engaged in advertising.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LIG Assets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LIG Assets (LIGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LIG Assets (OTCPK: LIGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LIG Assets's (LIGA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LIG Assets.

Q

What is the target price for LIG Assets (LIGA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LIG Assets

Q

Current Stock Price for LIG Assets (LIGA)?

A

The stock price for LIG Assets (OTCPK: LIGA) is $0.0027 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LIG Assets (LIGA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIG Assets.

Q

When is LIG Assets (OTCPK:LIGA) reporting earnings?

A

LIG Assets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LIG Assets (LIGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LIG Assets.

Q

What sector and industry does LIG Assets (LIGA) operate in?

A

LIG Assets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.