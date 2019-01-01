Life Corp is a Japanese supermarket chain operator. The company is domiciled in Japan and generates the majority of revenue domestically. Life Corporation operates stores in Osaka, Tokyo, Hyogo, Kyoto, Nara, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa, and derives the majority of revenue from stores located in Osaka and Tokyo. The company's supermarkets focus on the retail of seafood products, bakery products, food products, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat products, clothing, toilet paper, and craft products. The supermarkets carry a private-label brand of packaged foods.