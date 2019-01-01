QQQ
Lighthouse Global Holdings Inc is founded for the primary purpose of holding assets; intellectual properties, patents, technology and entities as well as acquiring emerging companies. It generates revenue through the management of the Projagg platform.

Lighthouse Global Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lighthouse Global Hldgs (LHGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lighthouse Global Hldgs (OTCPK: LHGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lighthouse Global Hldgs's (LHGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lighthouse Global Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Lighthouse Global Hldgs (LHGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lighthouse Global Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Lighthouse Global Hldgs (LHGI)?

A

The stock price for Lighthouse Global Hldgs (OTCPK: LHGI) is $0.0086 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:30:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lighthouse Global Hldgs (LHGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lighthouse Global Hldgs.

Q

When is Lighthouse Global Hldgs (OTCPK:LHGI) reporting earnings?

A

Lighthouse Global Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lighthouse Global Hldgs (LHGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lighthouse Global Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Lighthouse Global Hldgs (LHGI) operate in?

A

Lighthouse Global Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.