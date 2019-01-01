QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Logan Clay Products Co manufactures vitrified clay pipe for sanitary sewers, clay flue liners for masonry chimneys and clay wall coping. It also produces hardwood pallets and related products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Logan Clay Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logan Clay Products (LGNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logan Clay Products (OTCEM: LGNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Logan Clay Products's (LGNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logan Clay Products.

Q

What is the target price for Logan Clay Products (LGNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logan Clay Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Logan Clay Products (LGNC)?

A

The stock price for Logan Clay Products (OTCEM: LGNC) is $237 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:58:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logan Clay Products (LGNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.

Q

When is Logan Clay Products (OTCEM:LGNC) reporting earnings?

A

Logan Clay Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logan Clay Products (LGNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logan Clay Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Logan Clay Products (LGNC) operate in?

A

Logan Clay Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.