There is no Press for this Ticker
Legible Inc is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect by presenting books the way they were meant to be enjoyed. The company's strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device.

Legible Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legible (LEBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legible (OTCPK: LEBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legible's (LEBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legible.

Q

What is the target price for Legible (LEBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legible

Q

Current Stock Price for Legible (LEBGF)?

A

The stock price for Legible (OTCPK: LEBGF) is $0.34762 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:39:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legible (LEBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legible.

Q

When is Legible (OTCPK:LEBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Legible does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legible (LEBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legible.

Q

What sector and industry does Legible (LEBGF) operate in?

A

Legible is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.