Land and Houses
(OTC:LDHUF)
0.27
00
At close: Apr 7
15 minutes delayed
Land and Houses (OTC:LDHUF), Quotes and News Summary

Land and Houses (OTC: LDHUF)

Land and Houses PCL is a residential property development company in Thailand. The company focuses on developing single-detached houses. It also develops townhouses and condominiums. The company develops property in Bangkok and major provinces such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Hua Hin, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, and Ayutthaya. Geographically, the business activities of the group are seen in Thailand and the USA, of which the Thailand region accounts for the majority of revenue.
Land and Houses Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Land and Houses (LDHUF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Land and Houses (OTC: LDHUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Land and Houses's (LDHUF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Land and Houses.

Q
What is the target price for Land and Houses (LDHUF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Land and Houses

Q
Current Stock Price for Land and Houses (LDHUF)?
A

The stock price for Land and Houses (OTC: LDHUF) is $0.27 last updated April 7, 2022, 7:44 PM UTC.

Q
Does Land and Houses (LDHUF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Land and Houses.

Q
When is Land and Houses (OTC:LDHUF) reporting earnings?
A

Land and Houses does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Land and Houses (LDHUF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Land and Houses.

Q
What sector and industry does Land and Houses (LDHUF) operate in?
A

Land and Houses is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate—Development industry. They are listed on the OTC.