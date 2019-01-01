Land and Houses PCL is a residential property development company in Thailand. The company focuses on developing single-detached houses. It also develops townhouses and condominiums. The company develops property in Bangkok and major provinces such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Hua Hin, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, and Ayutthaya. Geographically, the business activities of the group are seen in Thailand and the USA, of which the Thailand region accounts for the majority of revenue.