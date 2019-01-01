QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
168.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.14
EPS
0.27
Shares
247.6M
Outstanding
Leucrotta Exploration Inc is an oil and natural gas company operating in Canada. It is mainly engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.


Leucrotta Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leucrotta Exploration (LCRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leucrotta Exploration (OTCPK: LCRTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Leucrotta Exploration's (LCRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leucrotta Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Leucrotta Exploration (LCRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leucrotta Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Leucrotta Exploration (LCRTF)?

A

The stock price for Leucrotta Exploration (OTCPK: LCRTF) is $0.6815 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:54:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leucrotta Exploration (LCRTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leucrotta Exploration.

Q

When is Leucrotta Exploration (OTCPK:LCRTF) reporting earnings?

A

Leucrotta Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leucrotta Exploration (LCRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leucrotta Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Leucrotta Exploration (LCRTF) operate in?

A

Leucrotta Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.