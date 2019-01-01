ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
LadRx
(OTCQB:LADX)
$0.095
At close: Oct 6
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.09 - 0.1Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding40.6M / 45M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.3KMkt Cap4.3MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float40.6MEPS-0.02

LadRx Stock (OTC:LADX), Quotes and News Summary

LadRx Stock (OTC: LADX)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.09 - 0.1Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding40.6M / 45M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.3KMkt Cap4.3MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float40.6MEPS-0.02
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
LadRx Corp operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company in the healthcare sector of the United States. It is focused on the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company develops Aldoxorubicin, which is meant to cure soft tissue sarcoma, a kind of tumor. It also develops Arimoclomol which is in development in Niemann Pick disease Type C (NPC) and Gaucher disease.
Read More

LadRx Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy LadRx (LADX) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of LadRx (OTCQB: LADX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are LadRx's (LADX) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for LadRx.

Q
What is the target price for LadRx (LADX) stock?
A

There is no analysis for LadRx

Q
Current Stock Price for LadRx (LADX)?
A

The stock price for LadRx (OTCQB: LADX) is $0.095 last updated October 6, 2022, 7:17 PM UTC.

Q
Does LadRx (LADX) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LadRx.

Q
When is LadRx (OTCQB:LADX) reporting earnings?
A

LadRx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is LadRx (LADX) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for LadRx.

Q
What sector and industry does LadRx (LADX) operate in?
A

LadRx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.