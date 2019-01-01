LadRx Stock (OTC:LADX), Quotes and News Summary

LadRx Corp operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company in the healthcare sector of the United States. It is focused on the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company develops Aldoxorubicin, which is meant to cure soft tissue sarcoma, a kind of tumor. It also develops Arimoclomol which is in development in Niemann Pick disease Type C (NPC) and Gaucher disease.