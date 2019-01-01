Kyorin Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese company which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products. The company manages its business in two reportable segments namely Pharmaceutical Business and the Consumer Healthcare (Skincare) Business. The Pharmaceutical business focuses on producing and selling ethical drugs, generic drugs and over-the-counter drugs. The Consumer Healthcare (Skincare) Business mainly sells and purchases skincare products. The company's products include Kipres, for treating bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; Mucodyne, a mucoregulant; Pentasa, for treating ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; and Uritos, for treating overactive bladder. Majority of the company's revenue comes from domestic sales.