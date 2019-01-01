QQQ
KwikClick Inc is a SaaS (software as a service) platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing typically associated only with network marketing organizations. Its app allows participants to be compensated for all sales that occur as a result of referring any product or service, participants wish to promote actively or passively as participants correspond socially, through mobile devices or online.

Analyst Ratings

KwikClick Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KwikClick (KWIK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KwikClick (OTCPK: KWIK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KwikClick's (KWIK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KwikClick.

Q

What is the target price for KwikClick (KWIK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KwikClick

Q

Current Stock Price for KwikClick (KWIK)?

A

The stock price for KwikClick (OTCPK: KWIK) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KwikClick (KWIK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KwikClick.

Q

When is KwikClick (OTCPK:KWIK) reporting earnings?

A

KwikClick does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KwikClick (KWIK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KwikClick.

Q

What sector and industry does KwikClick (KWIK) operate in?

A

KwikClick is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.