There is no Press for this Ticker
K2 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold exploration company with projects in SW USA and the Yukon. The company is focused on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830-hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets. The location of Mojave enables the company to have year-round news flow on multiple previously recognized surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont. Besides affording immediate drill targets based on the company's soil data integrated with LiDAR and Worldview3 data, the property also has undrilled locations with gold enriched historical trench results including one at the Flores zone which recorded 8.4 g/t gold over 25.6m.

K2 Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy K2 Gold (KTGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of K2 Gold (OTCQB: KTGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are K2 Gold's (KTGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for K2 Gold.

Q

What is the target price for K2 Gold (KTGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for K2 Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for K2 Gold (KTGDF)?

A

The stock price for K2 Gold (OTCQB: KTGDF) is $0.168715 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:19:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does K2 Gold (KTGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for K2 Gold.

Q

When is K2 Gold (OTCQB:KTGDF) reporting earnings?

A

K2 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is K2 Gold (KTGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for K2 Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does K2 Gold (KTGDF) operate in?

A

K2 Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.