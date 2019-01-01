QQQ
Kerry Logistics Network Ltd is a logistics services company domiciled in Hong Kong. The company organises itself into three segments: logistics operations, Hong Kong warehouse, and international freight forwarding. International freight forwarding, which contributes the majority of revenue, includes air, ocean, and freight services. Logistics operations, the next most significant segment, includes distribution and storage services. The company operates globally, and derives the largest portion of revenue from mainland China, followed by Asia.

Kerry Logistics Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kerry Logistics Network (KRRYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kerry Logistics Network (OTCGM: KRRYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kerry Logistics Network's (KRRYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kerry Logistics Network.

Q

What is the target price for Kerry Logistics Network (KRRYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kerry Logistics Network

Q

Current Stock Price for Kerry Logistics Network (KRRYF)?

A

The stock price for Kerry Logistics Network (OTCGM: KRRYF) is $2.66 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 15:09:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kerry Logistics Network (KRRYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kerry Logistics Network.

Q

When is Kerry Logistics Network (OTCGM:KRRYF) reporting earnings?

A

Kerry Logistics Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kerry Logistics Network (KRRYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kerry Logistics Network.

Q

What sector and industry does Kerry Logistics Network (KRRYF) operate in?

A

Kerry Logistics Network is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.