QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.9 - 2.96
Mkt Cap
806.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
188.31
EPS
0
Shares
278.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Karoon Energy Ltd is an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties with projects in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company holds an interest in Santos Basin, Tumbes Basin, Carnarvon, Ceduna Sub-Basin, and others. It generates revenue from crude oil sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Karoon Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Karoon Energy (KRNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Karoon Energy (OTCPK: KRNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Karoon Energy's (KRNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Karoon Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Karoon Energy (KRNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Karoon Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Karoon Energy (KRNGY)?

A

The stock price for Karoon Energy (OTCPK: KRNGY) is $2.9 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 18:51:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Karoon Energy (KRNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Karoon Energy.

Q

When is Karoon Energy (OTCPK:KRNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Karoon Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Karoon Energy (KRNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Karoon Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Karoon Energy (KRNGY) operate in?

A

Karoon Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.