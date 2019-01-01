ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kappa Create Co
(OTCPK:KPCCF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 49.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-8.55
Total Float-

Kappa Create Co (OTC:KPCCF), Quotes and News Summary

Kappa Create Co (OTC: KPCCF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 49.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-8.55
Total Float-

Kappa Create Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Kappa Create Co (KPCCF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Kappa Create Co (OTCPK: KPCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Kappa Create Co's (KPCCF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Kappa Create Co.

Q
What is the target price for Kappa Create Co (KPCCF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Kappa Create Co

Q
Current Stock Price for Kappa Create Co (KPCCF)?
A

The stock price for Kappa Create Co (OTCPK: KPCCF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Kappa Create Co (KPCCF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kappa Create Co.

Q
When is Kappa Create Co (OTCPK:KPCCF) reporting earnings?
A

Kappa Create Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Kappa Create Co (KPCCF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Kappa Create Co.

Q
What sector and industry does Kappa Create Co (KPCCF) operate in?
A

Kappa Create Co is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Restaurants industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.