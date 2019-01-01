Kanamoto Co Ltd is a provider of construction equipment rentals. The company operates three business segments: construction equipment rental, steel products, and computing products. The construction equipment rental business is Kanamoto's core business, accounting for most of the company's revenue. The company owns various hand tools and construction equipment, such as dump trucks and hydraulic excavators, which it rents out to its customers. The steel products business sells various construction materials for engineering and construction works. The computing products business provides rentals and sale of computer-related equipment. Kanamoto operates in Asia.