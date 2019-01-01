QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
30.17
Shares
204.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kinden Corp is a Japanese industrial company specialized in facility construction. The company operates in nine business divisions namely electricity, instrumentation, information and communications, air conditioning, interior systems, civil engineering, overseas projects, energy conservation and renewal, and new energy. The company offers alternative-energy power generation and fuel cell systems, facility and factory automation and security systems, air conditioning and water supply solutions, warehouse and medical facility communication systems, and sanitation and electrical system diagnosis solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kinden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinden (KNDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinden (OTCPK: KNDEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinden's (KNDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinden.

Q

What is the target price for Kinden (KNDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kinden

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinden (KNDEF)?

A

The stock price for Kinden (OTCPK: KNDEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinden (KNDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinden.

Q

When is Kinden (OTCPK:KNDEF) reporting earnings?

A

Kinden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kinden (KNDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinden.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinden (KNDEF) operate in?

A

Kinden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.