Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
35.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
201.9M
Outstanding
Kingsmen Creatives Ltd is engaged in investment holding and providing corporate marketing and other related services. The company operates in five business segments. The Exhibitions, Thematic and Attractions segment relate to the production of exhibition displays for trade shows and promotional events, as well as the production of thematic and scenic displays for theme parks. Its Retail and corporate interiors segment provides interior fitting-out services to commercial and retail properties. Research and design segment designs work for upmarket specialty stores, eateries, corporate offices, showrooms, and festivals. The Alternative marketing segment includes event management, branding consultancy services and custom publishing, and Corporate and Other segments provide corporate services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kingsmen Creatives Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingsmen Creatives (KMNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingsmen Creatives (OTCPK: KMNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingsmen Creatives's (KMNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingsmen Creatives.

Q

What is the target price for Kingsmen Creatives (KMNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingsmen Creatives

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingsmen Creatives (KMNCF)?

A

The stock price for Kingsmen Creatives (OTCPK: KMNCF) is $0.175 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 16:09:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingsmen Creatives (KMNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingsmen Creatives.

Q

When is Kingsmen Creatives (OTCPK:KMNCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingsmen Creatives does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingsmen Creatives (KMNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingsmen Creatives.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingsmen Creatives (KMNCF) operate in?

A

Kingsmen Creatives is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.