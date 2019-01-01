Kingsmen Creatives Ltd is engaged in investment holding and providing corporate marketing and other related services. The company operates in five business segments. The Exhibitions, Thematic and Attractions segment relate to the production of exhibition displays for trade shows and promotional events, as well as the production of thematic and scenic displays for theme parks. Its Retail and corporate interiors segment provides interior fitting-out services to commercial and retail properties. Research and design segment designs work for upmarket specialty stores, eateries, corporate offices, showrooms, and festivals. The Alternative marketing segment includes event management, branding consultancy services and custom publishing, and Corporate and Other segments provide corporate services.